Roundup: "Mooch" Gives Quote of the Year; Willa Ford Blames 9/11; Britt McHenry's New Plan

Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as world’s richest person … Willa Ford blaming 9/11 for her career going down the tubes is a choice … Hope she accepts being in the roundup as a consolation prize … Anthony Scaramucci has immediately proven himself to be a compelling addition to the White House … Like, really compelling … James Brown’s dramatic weight loss … Britt McHenry is becoming a louder conservative voice … Philip Rivers has a gnarly commute … Joint chiefs: no change to military’s transgender policy for now … What’s happened to Albert Pujols … Michael Vick’s hall of fame induction at Virginia Tech not without controversy … Iran successfully launched a rocket with a satellite into space … Senators move to block Robert Mueller’s firing … Kid Rock holding off on Senate run … Sick of these elitist robots who think themselves above blue-collar jobs … Neymar to PSG … Tremendous use of $100K … Chipotle is getting a drive-through and what took so long … Conor McGregor’s four-letter suit is now available … Dallas Cowboys literally showing a lot of fight and Jerry Jones likes it .. Sergio Garcia peels a banana oddly.

A unique look at how the game of baseball has changed since 1987. Miss you, Alan Trammell. [ESPN]

John Urschel retires from professional football at 26. Becoming a trend. [NFL]

Taco Bell’s $1 potatorito is a fine opportunity to shout out my college roommate, who accomplished his goal of eating 100 half-pound bean burritos in both semesters junior year. Inspiring stuff. [Eater]

John McCain’s late night. [WP]

If they somehow screw up this Ric Flair 30 for 30, it will be soul-crushing.

Tom Brady “owns” the Jets, yes?

This will go over well with Jets fans pic.twitter.com/xMtuNRihsh — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 27, 2017

Antonio Brown knows how to make an entrance.

Fitted. #boomin #steelerscamp #staytuned A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Whoa, hey, it looks like LeBron James is the new LaVar Ball. TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL!