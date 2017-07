Even American heroes like Simone Biles are subject to pesky wisdom teeth and the surgeries they often require. And no matter how many Olympic medals you’ve won, the post-op haze can take hold and cause all kinds of bizarre behavior. Biles shared a brief segment of what she claims is a 14-minute video of her, uh, riding the wave.

wisdom teeth – gone 🙇🏾‍♀️

atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows 🤞🏾 ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Laughter: not the best medicine. Medicine, as always, is the best medicine.