VIDEO: Aaron Judge Breaks Tooth, Proves He's Mortal

The New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on an 11th-inning walk-off hit by Brett Gardner. It was a huge victory against a team similarly competing for a playoff spot. But it came at great cost.

During the celebratory postgame mosh pit, one of Aaron Judge’s beautiful teeth was chipped.

Aaron Judge gets hit in the mouth by a helmet during he Yankees celebration after Gardners walk off HR: pic.twitter.com/3Nz0DHcBjY — Cosmic 🅥 (@CosmicTheGoat) July 28, 2017

This would be a bad thing to befall a normal person. When you’re the smiling, charismatic young superstar of the most visible franchise in sports, it’s potentially devastating to your Q score and marketability.

NJ.com conducted and investigation of the incident and concluded there was no foul play.

Gardner’s helmet rocked Judge in the face.

The helmet appeared to carom off the back of backup catcher Austin Romine, who was bent over in the middle of the raucous home plate scrum.

Romine is now Gotham’s biggest villain since The Joker.

After the dental disaster became public knowledge, sportswriters in the press box were treated to a very sad scene as a lonely security detail unsuccessful searched for the broken Chicklet.

One can only imagine Mad World was playing as the fruitless endeavor took place.

Yankee security searching for the tooth pic.twitter.com/aYUyJ7cm5K — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 28, 2017

Could we be looking at a Samson-like situation wherein Judge loses all his power after losing a tooth? Considering the fact that he’s a slugger of biblical proportions … it’s still unlikely.