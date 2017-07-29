Aaron Judge Learned His Lesson, Protected the Moneymaker

Just a few short hours after losing part of a tooth after a walk-off Yankees' victory, Aaron Judge proved he is some brains and not all brawn after Brett Gardner collected yet another game-winning hit Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

Judge exercised extreme caution by keeping his distance and protecting his sweet, sweet moneymaker in the postgame celebration. He eventually joined in with all the force of a parent dabbing an infant’s drool away.

And Aaron was extra careful this time 😂 pic.twitter.com/0SwX8URKzm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 29, 2017

Later, he summoned the courage to carry a Gatorade jug onto the field and let Gardner have it.

Gardy Party! Brett Gardner with a walk off hit for @Yankees. Aaron Judge on the Gatorade- protect the tooth, please! pic.twitter.com/W1xdwpiutK — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) July 29, 2017

New York would like nothing less than for his celebratory behavior to be overanalyzed because that means they are winning and keeping pace in the playoff chase. And, look, I’m more than happy to do it.