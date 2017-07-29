The Carolina Panthers Took A Swipe At Colin Cowherd On Twitter

Colin Cowherd criticized Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during his show on Friday for not becoming more of a pocket passer. The Panthers swiped back quickly on Twitter.

Cowherd claimed being a running quarterback was “the easier, lazier way to play quarterback.”

Check out video:

“Running is the easier, lazier way to play QB.” — @ColinCowherd criticizes Cam Newton’s playing style pic.twitter.com/sitDwerFzq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 28, 2017

It didn’t take long for the Panthers to clap back at him:

"Hot takes are the easier, lazier way to cover sports" https://t.co/9T10vsdcIO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 29, 2017

Oh damn Panthers Twitter team, I see you.

Cowherd is right that Newton needs to get better in the pocket and improve his accuracy. In six seasons, Cam has broke 60 percent completions just twice (60.0 percent in 2011 and 61.7 percent in 2013). Whether he needs to stop scrambling and running to get better at that is up for debate.

Hopefully Cowherd answers back on his show Monday.

It’s late July, we need a team/media personality feud in the worst way right now. Please let this happen!