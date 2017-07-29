Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers Building Immense Amount of Character

The Green Bay Packers have a couple of solid wide receivers in Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams for All-Everything quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sling it to. The duo, along with the rest of the corp, is now in training camp practicing the important skill of … catching bricks.

Why? Because one must toughen up after an offseason spent getting all soft and complacent. Hopefully the next drill involves walking on hot coals or running through a line of people with socks full of pennies. That’s how grit is made.