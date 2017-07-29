NFL USA Today Sports

Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers Building Immense Amount of Character

Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers Building Immense Amount of Character

NFL

Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers Building Immense Amount of Character

The Green Bay Packers have a couple of solid wide receivers in Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams for All-Everything quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sling it to. The duo, along with the rest of the corp, is now in training camp practicing the important skill of … catching bricks.

Why? Because one must toughen up after an offseason spent getting all soft and complacent. Hopefully the next drill involves walking on hot coals or running through a line of people with socks full of pennies. That’s how grit is made.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home