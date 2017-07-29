VIDEO: Robbie Ray Took a 108 MPH Line Drive to Head, Required Stiches

Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray has been fantastic this year, compiling a 9-5 record with a 3.11 ERA and 11.5 K/9. The All-Star was at the center of a scary moment Friday night in St. Louis after taking a 108 mph off Luke Voit’s bat to the head.

Ray was removed from the game and transported to the hospital. By all indications, though, he escaped serious injury and things could have been much, much worse.

Manager Torey Lovullo said a CT scan on Ray came back clean. He did not suffer a fracture and needed only a few stitches to the left side of his head. Ray returned to the clubhouse, showered, spoke with a handful of teammates and went to the team hotel before the end of the game, which the Diamondbacks lost 1-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals. Though Ray will need to go through the league’s mandatory concussion protocols in the coming days, it was all viewed as encouraging news for a team that spent the better part of the evening worried about the health of one of its top pitchers.

Obviously, the important thing right now is Ray’s health. But on the business side of things, it would be a major blow to Arizona if he were to be sidelined for any significant amount of time. The Diamondbacks are currently in possession of a wild-card spot, but with the Cubs and Brewers lurking not far behind, they’ll need to continue their winning ways.