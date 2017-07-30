Allen Iverson Missed Today's Big3 Game Without Notice, League Says It's Investigating Why

Allen Iverson missed today’s Big3 game in Dallas. While there are a lot of notable former NBA players in the league, Iverson far and away is the biggest draw of the upstart operation. The Big 3 released this statement this afternoon (via Jeff Fedotin):

Two weeks ago, Deadspin accused the Big 3 of a “bait and switch” when it was not announced until very late in Philadelphia that Iverson would not be playing (he did, however, appear at the event).

It’s not altogether uncommon for Iverson to no-show scheduled commitments — and this was a huge risk in the league relying on him to be their frontman in the first place. Hopefully, this absence is not the result of a serious emergency.