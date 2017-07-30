Jags Already Talking About Scaling Back The Playbook After Blake Bortles Throws 5 Interceptions In Practice

The upcoming NFL season will be the fourth for Blake Bortles, who the Jaguars took third in 2014 NFL Draft. It is a time when NFL players are firmly establishing themselves as the players they will most likely be for the rest of their careers.

Which brings us to the news that Bortles threw five interceptions in a two-and-a-half-hour practice, and Jags coach Doug Marrone is miffed about it, ESPN reports.

“I think any time someone doesn’t perform to what you want to do, you’re concerned about it,” Marrone said. “He’s not the only one that’s out there. There’s some good things. “We’re going to look at it. We’re going to look at those plays. If there’s any struggle or things we don’t like, then obviously we’re going to be smart enough to throw that crap out.”

This whole thing is a bit strange. Statistics for NFL practice sessions are not generally kept, and rarely make headlines on their own. It’s also a little unusual for a coach to comment so forcefully and specifically about the one-day practice performance of an individual player. It’s still July, and Marrone is already talking about taking stuff out of the playbook because Bortles can’t run it.

And that may well be what the Jags wind up having to do. Bortles leads the NFL in turnovers since he entered the league.

Patience seems to be wearing thin.

Marrone said he didn’t try to encourage Bortles on the field or after the practice because, “If I’ve got to do that now, then we’re going to be in trouble.”

After an encouraging 2015, Bortles last year completed 59 percent of his passes for 3,905 yards, 23 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and a passer rating of 78.8.