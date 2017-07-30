Jon Jones TKOs Daniel Cormier in Third Round

Jon Jones knocked Daniel Cormier out in the third round to win the UFC light heavyweight championship tonight. After two rounds that could have been scored either way, Jones took Cormier down with a kick to the head in the middle of the third and started relentlessly pounding Cormier on the ground.

Jones probably got a few punches in too many before the fight was called. Here is the results for a Twitter search of the video of the TKO.

Does a spectacle match with Brock Lesnar loom on the horizon for Jones?