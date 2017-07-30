Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving Appear to Be Mocking LeBron's Workout Videos
Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 hour ago
The summer of Kyrie Irving vs. LeBron James took another fascinating turn this weekend as Kyrie can be seen laughing hysterically, at Harrison Barnes’s wedding, at what sure appears to be Steph Curry mocking LeBron’s infamous Instagram workout videos:
How’d Steph do?
