NBA USA Today Sports

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving Appear to Be Mocking LeBron's Workout Videos

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving Appear to Be Mocking LeBron's Workout Videos

NBA

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving Appear to Be Mocking LeBron's Workout Videos

The summer of Kyrie Irving vs. LeBron James took another fascinating turn this weekend as Kyrie can be seen laughing hysterically, at Harrison Barnes’s wedding, at what sure appears to be Steph Curry mocking LeBron’s infamous Instagram workout videos:

How’d Steph do?

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

, , , NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home