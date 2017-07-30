VIDEO: Chris Christie Confronts "Big Shot" Cubs Fan at Brewers Game

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Big sports fan and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was in Milwaukee, Wisc., Sunday afternoon for the Cubs-Brewers game. At some point — and while toting an ample tray of nachos — he got up close and personal with a Cubs fan.

The full context of the conversation is unclear and we’re left only with Christie telling the fan that he is a “big shot” with immense sarcasm before departing. Amazingly, while this was happening, a Chicago player went deep for a home run. What terrific timing.

One has to think something prompted this little confab but answers are sparse right now. What’s clear is that it’s an amazing little slice of Americana circa mid-2017. We’re basically just filling in Mad Libs at this point when it comes to headlines.