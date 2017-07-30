VIDEO: Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar, Here Comes the Hype for 2018

Jon Jones left no question in vanquishing his rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 this evening, and wasted no time in calling out Brock Lesnar:

“If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon,” said Jones.

Lesnar’s USADA suspension from his last UFC fight with Mark Hunt is still in effect, so we’re not gonna see this spectacle until 2018 at the earliest. While Lesnar’s WWE contract runs through WrestleMania next April, the amount of money at stake in this match — and maybe a trade where UFC lets WWE use Ronda Rousey? — makes it feasible this fight could happen before then.

Is this something that would interest you?