Anthony Lynn Looks Petty Blocking Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates from LaDainian Tomlinson Enshrinement

New Chargers head coach AnthonyLynn is “insisting” that Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates attend a day of training camp over former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, according to a report from Sporting News’ Alex Marvez.

This is a monumentally petty and shortsighted decision from Lynn not to allow his two most notable veterans to attend the event. While you can understand a coach’s desire to have his leaders in camp, it’s more likely to foster resentment from them in the long run than a sense of team unity.

It’s not like Rivers and Gates played with Tomlinson for a different team, either; Tomlinson is a franchise icon who the organization just brought back as an ambassador this past March.

As Marvez notes, it’s common for NFL players to be granted permission to see their former teammates get enshrined, and Larry Fitzgerald will be missing Cardinals camp to see Kurt Warner get inducted this week.

What a baffling hill to die on. Hopefully he comes to his senses later this week.