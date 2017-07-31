Dave Roberts Broke Into a Dead Sprint to Join Dodgers' Walk-Off Dogpile

.@Kfarm17’s first big-league at-bat? A #walkoff hit to give the @Dodgers a comeback win in the 11th – their EIGHTH straight. NBD! pic.twitter.com/fIRZpCacRd — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their magical season last night by coming from behind in the bottom of the 11th innings to beat rival San Francisco. In a nice dramatic flourish, Kyle Farmer played hero, hitting a two-run double in his first Major League at-bat.

L.A. is now 74-31 and on an eight-game winning streak. Nothing can stop them and everyone involved is fired up, including manager Dave Roberts. The man who holds the most memorable stolen base in postseason history showed he still has above-average speed by sprinting to join the celebratory dogpile.

Quite impressive, but maybe not the best thing for a 45-year-old to do after sitting around for four hours straight.