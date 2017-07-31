Jets Safety Jamal Adams: Football Field Would be "Perfect Place to Die"

New York Jetsrookie safety Jamal Adams was asked about CTE and player safety at an event this morning. His answer will raise a few eyebrows.

Jets rookie Jamal Adams was asked about CTE at fan forum says "perfect place to die" would be on football field. Fans applaud.Uncomfortable. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) July 31, 2017

Jets rookie S Jamal Adams, answering the CTE question: "If I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 31, 2017

Suggesting the football field would be an ideal place for death is going to elicit strong reactions. Without the benefit of video, it’s tough to tell the seriousness in Adams’ response. It’s also worth pointing out that Adams may not fully grasp exactly what CTE is and how it operates.

I’d argue that educating players and fans about the risks of concussions — both in the short and long-term — would be a more fruitful exercise than shaming them, but know that’s unlikely to happen here.

For what it’s worth, there are plenty of Jets fans on Twitter right now saying Adams is the type of guy they franchise has needed for years.