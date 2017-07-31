Marshawn Lynch Asked NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe Out, Then Realized She's Married

Marshawn Lynch was getting interviewed by NFL Network’s Michael Robinson and Colleen Wolfe at Raiders camp. Lynch wasn’t especially interested in the questions, but he did want to inquire if Wolfe was available. He saw her left hand and realized she is not:

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch was on the NFL channel, and the interview was entertaining to say the least. Check this out. pic.twitter.com/RhIx5z7yQC — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) July 29, 2017

Wolfe, a rising star in sports media, is married to former Philadelphia media member and sometimes-Ringer contributor John Gonzalez. She handled it well by laughing it off and saying her husband would come to the dinner as well. Lynch gets a pass on a lot of his behavior, but he was in my opinion inappropriate at the end of this spot.