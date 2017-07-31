NFL Network Devotes Entire Segment to Predicting Results of 2016 Seahawks Schedule

The 24-7 sports content churn is real and not without its potential toils and snares. Hardworking and well-meaning people make mistakes. Devoting an entire block of television to predicting the Seattle Seahawks’ 2017 record using the team’s 2016 schedule certainly qualifies. Elliot Harrison and Heath Evans did exactly that on the NFL Network over the weekend.

Hawks punter Jon Ryan noticed something was amiss, as did the operators of the official account.

hey @nflnetwork, we are guessing that we'll go 10-5-1. #thats2016sschedule — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) July 30, 2017

NFL network giving their expert opinion on all the games we'll win and lose this season. THIS IS LAST SEASONS SCHEDULE. pic.twitter.com/QAmDhFLeP2 — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) July 30, 2017

For what it’s worth — which is not much — Evans did pretty well predicting the 2016 results. I am only a novice television consumer but would not recommend replicating such a segment for the other 31 teams in the league.