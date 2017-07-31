NFL Network Devotes Entire Segment to Predicting Results of 2016 Seahawks Schedule
By:
Kyle Koster | 2 hours ago
The 24-7 sports content churn is real and not without its potential toils and snares. Hardworking and well-meaning people make mistakes. Devoting an entire block of television to predicting the
Seattle Seahawks’ 2017 record using the team’s 2016 schedule certainly qualifies. Elliot Harrison and Heath Evans did exactly that on the NFL Network over the weekend.
Hawks punter Jon Ryan noticed something was amiss, as did the operators of the official account.
For what it’s worth — which is not much —
Evans did pretty well predicting the 2016 results. I am only a novice television consumer but would not recommend replicating such a segment for the other 31 teams in the league.
Kyle Koster
Kyle is a senior writer for The Big Lead, a Michigan State alum and a recovering former member of the newspaper industry.
