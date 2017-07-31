Rory McIlroy Fired His Longtime Caddie JP Fitzgerald After Finishing Fourth at the British Open

Rory McIlroy has fired his caddie JP Fitzgerald after nine years. The two have combined for four major championships and over 25 wins worldwide.

McIlroy finished fourth at the British Open this year and at one point during his opening round was down on himself. Fitzgerald offered some advice to the 28-year-old McIlroy, he told him, “‘You’re Rory McIlroy. What the [expletive] are you doing?’ At that point I mumbled and said, ‘Whatever.’ But it helped. It definitely helped. It kept me positive. So he did a great job.”

Fitzgerald’s words clearly helped as McIlroy bounced back from an opening round 71 to shoot 68-69-67 over the next three days.

According to Forbes, Fitzgerald earned nearly $1.6 million between June of 2016 and June of 2017. Mainly because McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016 which netted him $10 million.