Rebels QB Shea Patterson Dating Fellow Ole Miss Student Camille Lamb

Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson is dating Camille Lamb, who is also a student at the university. Based on their respective Instagram pages, they’ve been together for over a year.
Patterson started for the Rebels beginning when Chad Kelly went down with a knee injury last season, and the biggest notch on his resume last year was leading a victory over then-8th-ranked Texas A&M. When Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was snared in an escort scandal, there was palpable concern that Patterson would transfer. While he was asked the question at SEC Media Days, his answer — “I love this university, love my teammates and with camp being August 2, all I want to do is go out there and play with the brothers that I love, with the game I love, and can’t wait to start this new offense with Coach Longo” — seemed to indicate it’s not on the immediate horizon.
Flip the page for more photos:
Comments