At 17-1 Odds, Banking on a World Series Rematch Could be a Very Lucrative Plan

With Yu Darvish now in tow, the Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy favorites to win the World Series. While no one is saying the white-hot club is showing signs of burning out, it’s worth noting that the baseball playoffs are notoriously hard to predict and, therefore, the urge to ride an underdog is stronger.

Bovada has released updated odds for the teams left in contention:

Los Angeles Dodgers 11/4

Houston Astros 9/2

Chicago Cubs 7/1

Washington Nationals 7/1

Boston Red Sox 15/2

Cleveland Indians 8/1

New York Yankees 9/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 25/1

Kansas City Royals 25/1

Colorado Rockies 33/1

Milwaukee Brewers 50/1

Looking at these, I have what I believe to be a very interesting proposition for parties willing to take a risk. Bank on a rematch of the great 2016 World Series. Bank on the Chicago Cubs finding that extra gear and regain the magic. Bank on the Cleveland Indians, battle-tested and with a fearsome bullpen, to find a way to the American League pennant.

At 17-1 odds, that’s a majestic payday if it happens.

Both struggled out of the gate, with the Indians finding consistency a bit more quickly. The Cubs, though they took a bit longer, are a Major League-best 13-3 since the All-Star break. By trading for Jose Quintana and Justin Wilson, they bolstered an improving pitching staff. By adding veteran Alex Avila, they added a dangerous bat and above-average gamecaller.

Cleveland added a cherry on top to an already delicious bullpen by bringing in Joe Smith. They have an ace in Corey Kluber that can go toe to toe with anyone and lineup that excels in stringing together a rally.

The Cubs and Indians are both built for the postseason. The proof is in the year-old pudding. Sure, the Dodgers and Astros may be better on paper, but each organization is yet to climb that final hurdle into the Fall Classic.

No guarantees, of course, but laying some spare change on a rematch could prove to be a smart endeavor.

Thank me later.