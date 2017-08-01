AUDIO: Peter Rosenberg Called Into Barstool Radio After Blasting Them, Will There Be a Detente?

ESPN, Hot 97, and WWE personality Peter Rosenberg took unprovoked shots at Barstool Sports on his Hot 97 morning show earlier in the week. In the first 10 minutes of the audio segment above, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy discussed the comments with the bloggers Kevin Clancy and Adam Ferrone. They broke down what Rosenberg had said, responded to it, and at the 11-mark Rosenberg called in to discuss the matter with Portnoy, Clancy, and Big Cat (Dan Katz).

In a video that began circulating last night, Rosenberg essentially said that the “culture” of Barstool does not jibe with him, and that there’s a “white boys club frat vibe” that makes him feel uncomfortable.

Rosenberg also said that he was dragged “against my own will” to the Barstool Super Bowl party in Houston in February, and said the party was exactly as he expected: “Every mundane, white average QB in the NFL was there” and that he believed the “mad hot chicks” there were paid to be there:

If you listen to the segment where Rosenberg called into the radio show — which you should do because it’s hard to strip a half-hour of audio into a blog post and maintain the full context — it was less contentious than you may have expected. He essentially acknowledged that there were aspects of his ripping the party that he wished he had said differently, given that he had preexisting relationships with Clancy and Katz, but maintained that the vibe there and on the site can make him feel uncomfortable. He backed off the severity of many of his original points.

At the end, Rosenberg invited Portnoy, Katz, and Clancy on his Hot 97 program, and it sounds like that’ll happen at some point. Will peace be reached or will the beef endure?