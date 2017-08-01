Carmelo Anthony Will Only Waive His No-Trade Clause For The Rockets

Carmelo Anthony wants out of the Big Apple and has apparently decided he will only waive his no-trade clause if the New York Knicks trade him to the Houston Rockets. That means Anthony has ruled out a pairing with his good buddy LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks new leadership duo of Steve Mills and Scott Perry say they won’t move Melo unless they get a solid package in return. But that’s unlikely at this point, as the Rockets don’t have much to offer in return.

To this point, the Knicks have shown no interest in taking Ryan Anderson and his awful contract back in return for Anthony.

For now, Anthony appears stuck in New York for now, but at some point things will boil over. The Knicks don’t want him and he doesn’t want to be there. Something has to give.