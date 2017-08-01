Colin Kaepernick Still Sells More Official NFL Merchandise Than Your Team's Quarterbacks

Colin Kaepernick is currently unemployed. Even though the Baltimore Ravens need a quarterback with Joe Flacco injured, but the team is very sensitive to how signing a person who kneels during the National Anthem will affect their public perception. So much so that Ravens owner Steve Biscotti asked fans to pray for the team.

The official NFL Shop is still loaded with Kaepernick gear and it’s selling so well that a man with no team is currently selling the 39th most merchandise in the league. The league that he is not in. There are more than 1600 active NFL players selling less merchandise than Colin Kaepernick. Most of them are quarterbacks. Seems weird that a man so unpopular would sell so much stuff. It was just May when Giants owner John Mara shared this anecdote about letter-writers in 2017. Via MMQB:

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue,” says Giants co-owner John Mara, who for 24 years has worked for the team his family founded. “If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game. It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I’ve run into.”

And that’s why the Giants and their fans are happy with backup quarterbacks who are arguably worse than Johnny Manziel. Neither of whom have NFL Shop merchandise more diverse than the size jerseys fans aren’t buying. Sure, maybe more people are buying Kaepernick gear because its on sale, but how many people would buy a Josh Johnson or Geno Smith beach towel, ugly Christmas sweater, or… what in the hell is an HD player mask? Don’t let that distract you from the fact that there are as many people voting for Kaepernick with their dollars than have threatened to do the opposite.

Still, isn’t it weird that the NFL continues to profit off Kaepernick? Not just in merch sales, but in attention. Shouldn’t they ship this useless gear to a third-world country and be done with it?