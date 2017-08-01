Dallas Keuchel Is Ticked Off The Astros Didn't Do More At Trade Deadline

Dallas Keuchel is not happy with the Houston Astros. The team’s ace starting pitcher was expecting the front office to go all-in at baseball’s trade deadline, but that didn’t happen. The Astros largely stood pat, and Keuchel admitted he’s disappointed.

Keuchel told reporters the following about his team’s inactivity at the deadline:

“I mean, I’m not going to lie, disappointment is a little bit of an understatement. “I feel like a bunch of teams really bolstered their rosters for the long haul and for a huge playoff push, and us just kind of staying pat was really disappointing to myself.”

He later continued:

“We obviously believe in ourselves and we believe we’re good enough to win now and get to the World Series. It’s just good teams can always be great and great teams can always be legendary. So, at the end of the year we want to be the only ones left. It’s just a little disappointing for sure.”

The Astros couldn’t pull off a deal to land a high-leverage reliever like Zach Britton, Justin Wilson or Brad Hand, and also missed out on adding another starting pitcher. Instead they added Francisco Liriano, who isn’t going to excite anyone.

Houston has cooled since an incredible hot start and the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees made themselves markedly better before the deadline. That’s a bad sign for the team’s World Series hopes.

It’s understandable why Keuchel is disappointed.