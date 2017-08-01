MLB USA Today Sports

Justin Verlander Celebrates Staying with Tigers by Treating Fans to Free WiFi at Yankee Stadium

Justin Verlander Celebrates Staying with Tigers by Treating Fans to Free WiFi at Yankee Stadium

MLB

Justin Verlander Celebrates Staying with Tigers by Treating Fans to Free WiFi at Yankee Stadium

With 17 minutes to go before the trade deadline, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlandercame to the realization that he was not going to be dealt to a contender. He reported the news by tweeting a selfie from the visitors locker room at Yankee Stadium. In doing so, he allowed every freeloader in the 300-level and above to score some sweet WiFi free of charge by including the media password.

What a nice guy. It’s just like they always say: when life gives you a $219 million contract, make people use less data or roaming charges.

Verlander may need to continue these proof of life photos from other locker rooms because there is still a chance he gets moved in August through the waiver process. And here’s hoping, because unearthing those secret passwords around the league usually requires a man on the inside willing to play ball.

, , , , , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home