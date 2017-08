LaVar Ball, this is your life:

Shaq spent two minutes on a LaVar Ball diss track. Jay Bilas picked apart LaVar Ball with an incisive column Now, Michael Jordan



If the video doesn’t start when Jordan rips LaVar, here’s a transcript:

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? … He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question … I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

