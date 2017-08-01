Mark Helfrich Joining Fox Sports

Mark Helfrich will join Fox Sports as a college football analyst, The Big Lead has learned. The former Oregon coach’s primary role will be in the booth. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, our source requested anonymity.

While no formal announcement has been made yet, the news has not exactly been under cloak and dagger. Last week, Fox college football commentator Tim Brando shared this photo of a golf outing in Beverly Hills; Helfrich was among the personalities in the van, sporting a smile.

Time for some golf in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/gbiLhByjkh — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) July 28, 2017

A Fox Sports spokesperson declined to comment.

Disclosure: The Big Lead’s editor-in-chief Jason McIntyre is an on-air personality at FS1.