Sergio Garcia Wore His Green Jacket to His Wedding Reception While Kenny G Performed

Masters champion Sergio Garcia married Angela Akins over the weekend and the guest list included former world number one Luke Donald as well as Rickie Fowler. Garcia also had Kenny G perform as well as fireworks.

While Garcia didn’t wear the Green Jacket during the wedding, he did sport it at the reception.

A dream come true! #whitedressgreenjacket @theangelaakins @jenniferlindbergphotography A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

‪Our wedding wouldn't have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception 💚 @TheAngelaAkins #whitedressgreenjacket ‬ 📷 credit @jenniferlindbergphotography Nuestra boda no podía completarse sin un toque verde en el banquete! A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Kenny G played Sergio Garcia's wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer — Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017