Sergio Garcia Wore His Green Jacket to His Wedding Reception While Kenny G Performed

Masters champion Sergio Garcia married Angela Akins over the weekend and the guest list included former world number one Luke Donald as well as Rickie Fowler. Garcia also had Kenny G perform as well as fireworks.

While Garcia didn’t wear the Green Jacket during the wedding, he did sport it at the reception.

A dream come true! #whitedressgreenjacket @theangelaakins @jenniferlindbergphotography

A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on

