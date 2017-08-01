Sergio Garcia Wore His Green Jacket to His Wedding Reception While Kenny G Performed

Masters champion Sergio Garcia married Angela Akins over the weekend and the guest list included former world number one Luke Donald as well as Rickie Fowler. Garcia also had Kenny G perform as well as fireworks.
While Garcia didn’t wear the Green Jacket during the wedding, he did sport it at the reception.
I'm so proud of my wife for putting together the most beautiful wedding! It was the best day of our lives in a perfect setting! More pictures to come! @theangelaakins #whitedressgreenjacket @samanthaelizabethevents thank you for all of your help! And thank you to Angela's parents for allowing us to share their beautiful ranch with everyone! 📷credit @jenniferlindbergphotography
