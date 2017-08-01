Taco Charlton Earning All Sorts of Clever Nicknames From Cowboys Coach Rod Marinelli

NFL training camps are happening, but that doesn’t mean anything interesting is taking place. Still, copy needs to be filed and the public’s lust for football news must be rewarded with tidbits like this one from Dallas Cowboys camp where rookie Taco Charlton is struggling, but defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli is not. Via the Dallas Star-Telegram:

Charlton has gotten better under the watchful eye and constant harping of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who derides as much as he encourages and has even belted out “Taquito” rather than Taco a few times.

Hell of an anecdote, but can Marinelli push it further as a nicknamer as he hopes Charlton can as a player? Yes. Via SportsDay:

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has offered advice and also started calling him “Taquito” at times. Marinelli is fond of giving his defensive linemen nicknames. Charlton said he’s heard “Taquito” from Marinelli “once or twice.” “I don’t think you can beat Taco, so it’s kind of been a hard challenge,” Charlton said. “You really have to stay with Taco. That’s a hard name to beat.” Marinelli said every now and then he might throw out “Taco Chip” or “Pita Chip” also. “Whatever Mexican food I eat,” Marinelli said, “is what he is.”

Only 37 more days until the regular season begins. Who knows what other Mexican dishes Marinelli will have discovered by then. Seriously though. Taco chip. If a player were ever that lazy he’d be cut on the spot.