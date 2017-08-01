Roundup: UPS Man Freaks Out Over Snake; Jay Bilas vs LaVar Ball; & Alabama Inmates Escape Jail Using Peanut Butter

Elsa Hosk, a model … I’ll be tuning into the Discovery channel tonight … “Fort Lauderdale hotel guest caught on camera punching out valet” … New Yorkers, not impressed by a peacock on the subway … “Lessons on Flatulence From a Fart Artist” … food videos are now BuzzFeed’s fastest-growing revenue source … “3 deputies placed on leave after lawsuit claims excessive force was used on teen inmate” … 12 inmates escaped a jail in Alabama, and one is still on the loose … “Online TV Is Growing Too Slowly to Stop the Bleeding in Cable” … RIP playwright/director/actor Sam Shepard …

Greatly enjoyed this read on Bruce Arians. [Republic]

The country with the weirdest sports? Definitely Finland. [NYT]

Jay Bilas has some strong thoughts on LaVar Ball. [ESPN]

Yes, in the social media era, I’m surprised and impressed by Steve Bartman’s silence. [NY Post]

LaQuvionte Gonzalez, the 2nd best Kansas receiver – and someone who could get an NFL look – has been kicked off the team. [KU Sports]

Dove deep into why the Giants should trade Odell Beckham Jr. before his contract demands get exorbitant. My NFC winner pick, where I think Kyrie Irving ends up, and the war on football. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Hardly surprising that these QBs are “struggling” at Training Camp. [Ringer]

This would be the minimum of my reaction if I saw a snake pop out at the front door.

James Harden and Chris Paul stopped by the Drew League Sunday. Not bad.