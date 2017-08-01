Video: Vontaze Burfict Caused A Fight With Cheap Shot At Bengals Camp

Vontaze Burfict is even dirty when he’s playing against his own teammates. The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, and human personal foul, caused a fight during the team’s practice on Tuesday.

Burfict dove at running back Giovanni Bernard’s knees during a non-tackling drill. Running backs coach Kyle Caskey and tight end Tyler Eifert did not appreciate it. Bernard is coming back from ACL surgery, so it’s easy to understand why Caskey and Eifert was upset.

Take a look at the play and the fight that ensued:

The jawing between Burfict and Eifert didn’t end after the shoving match:

Eifert and Burfict had some words after he went low at Giovani Bernard's legs. Eifert did not look happy. pic.twitter.com/I8UiAKqD0K — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 1, 2017

Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season after numerous violations of the NFL’s player safety rules. In just five NFL seasons, he has been fined nearly $800,000 and has been flagged 16 times for either unnecessary roughness, a personal foul or roughing the passer. He has more than earned his reputation as the NFL’s dirtiest player.

It’s clear the Bengals aren’t big fans of Burfict’s antics either.