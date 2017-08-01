MLB USA Today Sports

WATCH: Austin Jackson Just Made One Of The Greatest Catches You'll Ever See

WATCH: Austin Jackson Just Made One Of The Greatest Catches You'll Ever See

MLB

WATCH: Austin Jackson Just Made One Of The Greatest Catches You'll Ever See

Austin Jackson just made a catch that will live on forever. The Cleveland Indians center fielder robbed Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez of a home run with a leaping, over-the-fence grab that was simply spectacular.

Check it out:

Here’s another version.

Wow, what a freaking catch. That’s unbelievable. Jackson actually wound up in the Red Sox bullpen, but somehow managed to hold on to the ball.

You’ll be seeing that one on replays for years.

, , , , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home