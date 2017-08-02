Baseball Karma: Dennis Eckersley Celebrated While David Price Looks Like a Baby

David Price is very sensitive. He’s sensitive about criticism by media members as demonstrated in the now public feud with NESN’s David Eckersley. He’s also sensitive to the feeling of cool liquids as demonstrated by his sour puss in the Boston Red Sox’s walk-off celebration on Tuesday night.

David Price went from 100 to 0 real quick 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZxDhXxEEjv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2017

Ironically, it looked like Price said “yuck” after getting caught in the Gatorade bath crossfire. People will be making fun of Price’s reaction today, but some people just don’t understand how cold water is.

In a show of even more karmic justice doled out by the Baseball Gods, Eckersley received a rousing standing ovation from the Boston crowd earlier in the evening. Price needs just 2 All-Star appearances, 480 strikeouts, and 66 more wins as a Red Sox to equal what Eckersley did in his time in Boston back.

Big time ovation for Eck from the Fenway crowd tonight: pic.twitter.com/rMlbtL6osz — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 2, 2017

If he doesn’t, no big deal. David Price will continue to cash checks. With Pablo Sandoval gone and 5-years / $157 million remaining on his current deal, Price is well on his way to having the worst contract on the Boston Red Sox.