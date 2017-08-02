Kyrie Irving Won't Sign an Extension with the Suns, Leaving the Cavs in a Terrible Spot

If veteran reporter Terry Pluto of the Plain-Dealer is to be believed, the Cleveland Cavaliers got some bad news about Kyrie Irving: He’s not going to sign an extension with the Suns – and maybe not anywhere – because he wants to keep his options open.

That sound you just heard was executives all around the league hanging up on the Cavs.

From Pluto:

4. I heard Phoenix would be very interested in dealing for Irving. But the Suns would want to know if Irving will sign an extension to stay in Phoenix. His contract is up in the summer of 2018. I’m told Irving is not about to commit to any team at this point. He has two seasons left on his contract and wants to keep his options open.

So the consensus is that the relationship between Irving and LeBron is so bad at this point, Cleveland will trade the disgruntled point guard before training camp opens in September.

But, Irving supposedly won’t commit to an extension with “any team” at this point, meaning any team that trades for him has to be a serious contender, because that’s the only shot you’ve got of keeping him. The Suns absolutely should not part with Josh Jackson to rent Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs have no leverage. I still think Boston makes the most sense because a) The Celtics could win a title with Kyrie and then let him decide what he wants to do, b) They wouldn’t have to pay Isaiah Thomas long-term, and c) The Cavs position themselves best to move on in July 2018 with no LeBron, Kyrie or Isaiah Thomas.