Michael Jordan Trying to Protect His Legacy, Ranks Kobe Over LeBron: "Five Beats Three"

Michael Jordan knows that LeBron is closing in on the title of Best Basketball Player of all-time. How could he not? Going to the Finals seven years in a row is unheard of in the modern era, and even though LeBron is only 3-5 in the Finals, he’s almost always the underdog – Jordan was always the favorite – and he’s had vastly inferior supporting casts compared to MJ.
Which is why MJ told campers this:
“Would I rank LeBron over Kobe in terms of best of all time? No.
There’s something about 5 that beats 3.
Now he may be better than that, but Kobe won five championships. LeBron won three.”
Come on, MJ. This is silly. You’re smarter than this. Do better.
