Roundup: Postmates Delivery Guy Leaves Creepy Note; the Anti-Vaccination Pet Crowd; & PJ Tucker is Back

Krysten Ritter, an actress … if Michael Lewis writes it, I read it: The White House vs the Department of Energy … “They bought $10,000 worth of pot, but it was broccoli. Then came the gunfire” … has the number of TV channels reached a saturation point? … ‘47 Meters Down’ should thank ‘The Shallows’ for its box office success … “FDA Considering Lowering Level Of Nicotine Allowed In Cigarettes To Reduce Addiction” … the allegations in this Seth Rich lawsuit are explosive … the use of Instagram bots is really popular, but obvious … there’s an anti-vaccination pet crowd in Brooklyn … “Obese patients and smokers banned from routine surgery in ‘most severe ever’ rationing” … you can see why paparazzi follow around Fergie at the beach … “University of Idaho professor killed by lightning strike in Swiss Alps” … Postmates delivery guy didn’t think this lady tipped enough, so he left this threatening note …

PJ Tucker came into the NBA as a tweener, couldn’t find a spot and had to go overseas. The NBA has changed, and now Tucker’s signed a $32 million contract. [WSJ]

What’s going at the Sporting News is kind of happening at all legacy media outlets. [Yahoo Finance]

Bryce Alford, the former UCLA point guard, has signed a deal with the OKC Thunder and will open training camp with the Thunder. [Instagram]

Good look inside the 12 minutes that got Yu Darvish to the Dodgers. [Yahoo Sports]

Here’s an deep dive in a day of recruiting for Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner. [AJC]

Dove deep into why the Giants should trade Odell Beckham Jr. before his contract demands get exorbitant. My NFC winner pick, where I think Kyrie Irving ends up, and the war on football. [Full 3-Hour Fox Sports Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Former Louisville defensive lineman Chris Williams was charged with stealing money from his teammates bank accounts. [Courier-Journal]

In 1999, Schuye LaRrue was an All-ACC freshman who helped lead UVA to the Sweet 16. Today, she’s homeless. [Swish Appeal]

Terrific read on how the Hollywood Reporter became a must-read in DC. [Washingtonian]

Rams superfan Danny Trejo has started an LA Rams donut. [The Postgame]

If you’ve seen Wonder Woman, you’re probably as smitten with Gal Gadot as I am. I just sat through “Keeping up with the Joneses,” which wasn’t very good.

This won’t get me to see “Great Wall.”

Do you know how giddy Jets fans get watching this throw over and over?