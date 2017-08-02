VIDEO: Dayton Basketball Player Sam Miller Started Fight In Drunk Tank, Immediately Regretted Decision

Sam Miller did not make the best choices over the weekend. The forward on Dayton’s basketball team was arrested for public intoxication, underage consumption and disorderly conduct at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday. Then things got much worse for the 20-year-old.

Miller was taken to a holding cell at the local jail where he proceeded to urinate on the floor. But he wasn’t done. Miller then walked over to another inmate and slapped him. That inmate, John Watkins Jr., turned the tables on Miller, landing several vicious punches in retaliation, and knocked him out.

Check out the video:

On this episode of “When keeping it real goes wrong…”

But seriously this is hilarious. Watkins absolutely hammered Miller, who fully deserved what he got. That final punch was beautiful. Perfectly timed and placed.

The police report claims Miller was so intoxicated at Caddy’s Taphouse before the cops showed up, that the bartender refused to serve him. Do you know how insanely drunk you have to be to get cut off at a bar in Beavercreek, Ohio??? In response to being cut off, Miller knocked all the glasses off the bar, then pushed the bartender.

He was reportedly so intoxicated, officers had trouble understanding what he was saying. Miller also pushed a security guard and kicked a police car. And that was all before he relieved himself on the floor of a holding cell and took a Tyson-esque hook to the jaw.

Miller averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds last year, so I’m fairly certain Dayton will have no trouble suspending or expelling him.