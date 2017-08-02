VIDEO: Dellin Betances Throws Rare Immaculate Inning

The Detroit Tigers defeated the New York Yankees, 2-0, in a game that featured two rain delays totaling four hours and 37 minutes. The game was scheduled to begin shortly after 1 p.m. The final out was recorded at 8:34 p.m. But the few fans who managed to stick around for a marathon day at Yankee Stadium were treated to some history as Dellin Betances struck out the side on nine pitches in the eighth inning.

It was the sixth Immaculate Inning in Yankees history and the 87th in Major League history. The Tigers also facilitated the 86th, allowing Carlos Carrasco to complete the feat earlier this year.