WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can DJ Defend His Win?

The final WGC event of the year begins on Thursday at Firestone CC in Akron, Ohio. Last season Dustin Johnson won the WGC-Bridgestone after coming off of a win at the US Open and this year he’ll hope to repeat after a solid finish at the RBC Canadian Open. Johnson hasn’t seemed the same after that slip before the Masters, but that’s only because he hasn’t won since. As the number one golfer in the world, he cannot be overlooked, especially at this tournament.

Obviously with this being a WGC event, the top players are all in the field, including Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Brooks Koepka.

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook

Odds via BetDSI.eu Sportsbook Jordan Spieth +800 Dustin Johnson +900 Rory McIlroy +1000 Brooks Koepka +1500 Rickie Fowler +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +1600 Jon Rahm +2000 Justin Rose +2200 Jason Day +2200 Henrik Stenson +2200 Matt Kuchar +2800 Adam Scott +2800 Sergio Garcia +3000

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:30 – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:30 – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 – 1:30 PM Golf Channel 2:00 – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 12:00 – 1:30 PM Golf Channel 2:00 – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

First Tee

7:30 AM – Kyle Stanley, Bernd Wiesberger (8:30 AM, 10th tee Friday)

7:40 AM – Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari, Shaun Norris (8:40 AM, 10th tee Friday)

7:50 AM – Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Hend (8:50 AM, 10th tee Friday)

8:00 AM – Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez, Sam Brazel (9:00 AM, 10th tee Friday)

8:10 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Brendan Grace, Renato Paratore (9:10 AM, 10th tee Friday)

8:20 AM – Gary Woodland, Andres Romero, Chris Wood (9:20 AM, 10th tee Friday)

8:30 AM – Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Hideto Tanihara (9:30 AM, 10th tee Friday)

8:40 AM – Charley Hoffman, J.B. Holmes, Thorbjørn Olesen (7:30 AM, 10th tee Friday)

8:50 AM – Si Woo Kim, Ryan Moore, Paul Casey (7:40 AM, 10th tee Friday)

9:00 AM – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Harold Varner III (7:50 AM, 10th tee Friday)

9:10 AM – Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott (8:00 AM, 10th tee Friday)

9:20 AM – Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar (8:10 AM, 10th tee Friday)

9:30 AM – Daniel Berger, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tommy Fleetwood (8:20 AM, 10th tee Friday)

Tenth Tee

7:30 AM – Brendan Steele, Russell Knox, Lee Westwood (8:30 AM, 1st tee Friday)

7:40 AM – Wesley Bryan, Ross Fisher, Jeunghun Wang (8:40 AM, 1st tee Friday)

7:50 AM – Jimmy Walker, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson (8:50 AM, 1st tee Friday

8:00 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (9:00 AM, 1st tee Friday)

8:10 AM – Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day (9:10 AM, 1st tee Friday)

8:20 AM – Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama (9:20 AM, 1st tee Friday)

8:30 AM – Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters, Alex Noren (9:30 AM, 1st tee Friday)

8:40 AM – Russell Henley, Paul Lawrie (7:30 AM, 1st tee Friday)

8:50 AM – Rod Pampling, Patrick Reed, Fabrizio Zanotti (7:40 AM, 1st tee Friday)

9:00 AM – Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson, Matthew Fitzpatrick (7:50 AM, 1st tee Friday)

9:10 AM – Charl Schwartzel, Bill Haas, Satoshi Kodaira (8:00 AM, 1st tee Friday)

9:20 AM – Kevin Chappell, Marc Leishman, Thongchai Jaidee (8:10 AM, 1st tee Friday)

9:30 AM – Jason Dufner, Mackenzie Hughes, Andy Sullivan (8:20 AM, 1st tee Friday)

My Pick

It would be dumb to pick against DJ this week, but I feel like Brooks Koepka has been playing some really great golf after winning the US Open. He finished tied for sixth at the British Open and has two second place finishes this season. Last season Brooks withdrew from the Bridgestone, but he finished tied for sixth in 2015 so he has had some success at Firestone.

As always, don’t bet your house on my pick.