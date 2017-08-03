50 Best Players in College Football For 2017

College football is finally just around the corner. As fall camps get under way it’s time for our ranking of the 50 best players in college football for the 2017 season.

For this list we combined our assessment of each player’s pure talent and our expectations for how they will perform this season. So being an NFL prospect is part of the consideration, as are their projected numbers this fall. Be sure to check out our lists from 2015 and 2016.

Here’s our list of the top 50 college football players for 2017:

50. Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

After racking up 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, Trenton Thompson was named Georgia’s MVP in 2016. After an offseason medical scare, he should be full-go for his junior season this fall.

49. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

After a first-team All-American season as a junior, Billy Price will move to center as a senior in 2017. Price, who has started 41 straight games, will be attempting the same switch former teammate Pat Elflein accomplished in 2016.

48. Jake Browning, QB, Washington

Overshadowed by Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen, Jake Browning will enter his junior season as the most accomplished of the three. He completed 62.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,430 yards and 43 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016.

47. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Athletic and big at 6’4″ and 218 pounds, Courtland Sutton broke out in a big way as a redshirt sophomore in 2016. He finished the year with 76 catches for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns. He opted to return for another season and NFL scouts are paying attention.

46. Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State

As a redshirt sophomore in 2016, Trace McSorley led a resurgence at Penn State. The mobile signal-caller threw for 3,614 yards, with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also completed 57.9 percent of his passes and added seven rushing touchdowns. Neither he, nor the Nittany Lions will sneak up on anyone in 2017.

45. Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn

Despite missing five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2016, Kamryn Pettway still rushed for 1,224 yards on 209 carries (5.9 ypc) and seven touchdowns. The first-team All-SEC pick is set for a big year in 2017.

44. Teegray Scales, LB, Indiana

A defender from Indiana? Oh yeah. Teegray Scales might be the best collegiate athlete you’ve never heard of. He led the nation in tackles for loss (23.5) as a junior and shocked many in Bloomington when he opted to return for his senior season.

43. Braden Smith, OT, Auburn

He’s moving back to tackle after two years at guard and anchors a Tigers’ offense with a proclivity to ground and pound.

42. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

With game-breaking speed, Ronald Jones II is a threat to take the ball to the house every time he touches the ball. The Texas native rushed for 1,082 yards on 177 carries (6.1 ypc) and 12 touchdowns in 2016 and should take on a heavier load as a junior.

41. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Bret Bielema loves to run the football. Preseason All-American Frank Ragnow loves to facilitate that activity.

40. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

One byproduct of the Crimson Tide’s revolving door on defense is the difficulty for some players to build up eye-popping numbers. So Evans’ 53 tackles in two years don’t seem impressive, but the tape tells a different tale. The versatile 6’3″ 231-pounder should make NFL coordinators salivate as he can fill that lusted-after hybrid role.

39. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Showed signs of regression last season, but Nick Chubb has one final NFL audition. Another year of 5.0 yards per carry isn’t going to cut it.

38. Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Expect a breakout year for the 6’5″ 266-pound junior. Has the athleticism to play linebacker and excels in space.

37. J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State

There’s a bit of Jekyll and Hyde in J.T. Barrett’s game. At one time he appeared one of college football’s best quarterbacks. Shaky performances have dulled the hype, but the on-field results speak for themselves.

36. Vita Vea, DL, Washington

Runs a 4.8 40 at 346 pounds. Alliterative name. So much to like. Had six tackles for a loss and five sacks last year while eating up unknown servings of space.

35. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State

We will know right away how much Deondre Francois has progressed from his freshman year Week 1 against the Crimson Tide. Francois struggled against elite teams last year and needs to improve his accuracy, but has all the physical gifts.

34. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

Has put together two straight years of 1,300-plus yards for an underrated Huskies offense and will come in hungry after an underwhelming performance against Alabama in the playoff.

33. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

A former five-star recruit, Nick Bosa made an impact during his freshman season in 2016, racking up five sacks. He got markedly better every game and is primed for a breakout as a sophomore.

32. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

So committed to the program that he proposed at Kinnick. Eats tackles for breakfast, then eats more tackles — 250 of them over the last two years.

31. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Will a move to the outside pay immediate dividends? The Longhorns sure hope so. Look for Jefferson to improve upon his 6.5 sacks and show some shades of Derrick Johnson.

30. Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

A former top recruit, Tarvarus McFadden was stellar as a sophomore in 2016, recording eight interceptions. He was a first-team All-ACC pick, made several All-American teams and was a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist.

29. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

With prototypical size (6’5″ 233 pounds) and arm strength, Josh Allen has NFL scouts drooling. As a sophomore in 2016 he threw for 3,203 yards and 28 touchdowns. The former Juco standout will have a chance to prove himself against Power 5 competition in matchups against Oregon and Iowa this season.

28. Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

The next in a long line of stellar Crimson Tide interior defensive linemen, junior Da'Ron Payne is a former five-star recruit and name you should know for 2017.

27. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

As a junior in 2016, Bradley Chubb finished the season ranked fourth in FBS in tackles for loss (22), while adding 10.5 sacks.

26. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

At 6’2″ and 235 pounds, Bo Scarbrough is a bruising back who punishes defenders. He ran for 812 yards on 125 carries (6.5 ypc) and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. He’s in line for far more carries as a junior.