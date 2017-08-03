Beyonce Might Want To Buy A Piece of the Houston Rockets

Beyonce Knowles, a native Houstonian and former member of 90s pop group Destiny’s Child, is considering buying a piece of her hometown NBA team, Bloomberg reports.

The Rockets declined to comment. Beyonce’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The entertainer’s representatives at Sony Music Entertainment declined to comment. A spokeswoman for her husband, Jay-Z, also didn’t immediately respond.

Knowles and her husband, Sean Carter, who is better known by his stage name, Jay-Z, would not be new to professional sports ownership. Carter owned a small percentage of the New Jersey Nets for a while, but four years ago sold his stake to Jason Kidd.

Bey got too much swagger in that jersey!! @beyonce #MadeinAmerica #H-Tiinnnneeeee A post shared by jharden13 (@jharden13) on Sep 6, 2015 at 11:50am PDT

The Rockets, which current owner Leslie Alexander bought for $85 million in 1993, are expected to sell for something like $2 billion. Combined, Knowles ($350 million) and Carter ($810 million), have more than $1 billion in net worth, according to Forbes, and could presumably buy a significant stake in the team if they were so inclined.

That would be somewhat unusual, but buying a small piece wouldn’t be. It’s kind of a fad for celebrities these days.