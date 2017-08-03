Detroit Tigers Played with a Sock for an Hour During a Rain Delay

The Detroit Tigers outlasted the New York Yankees, 2-0, Wednesday in game that saw two rain delays totaling four hours and 37 minutes. What did the visiting team do to pass the time during the break?

Uh, it appears they did something with a sock for an hour, according to closer Shane Greene.

“We entertained ourselves for about an hour with a sock," Shane Greene said when asked how Tigers passed time during rain delay. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 3, 2017

Greene declined to go into details, so we’re left to wonder what exactly was going on. Perhaps they staged a puppet show. Perhaps they put it on the end of a bat and waved it around. Perhaps it was something even more bizarre.

Whatever happened, it’s refreshing to see Major Leaguers, who surely have the best phones and money to burn on fancy apps, are tapping into their imagination and whimsy.

And, hey, the results speak for themselves. Greene came on to record a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save in as many days. The Tigers are now eight games under .500 and could conceivably get back into wild-card contention with a prolonged hot steak. In a season where nothing has seemed to work, perhaps a magical sock is exactly what the team needs.