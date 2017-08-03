NBA USA Today Sports

Dwight Howard Went to Hooters, Suggested the Sausage

Dwight Howard went to Hooters on Wednesday. He wore a shirt that said “May I suggest the sausage,” which featured a hand pointing at his sweatpants.

Whatever brought him to the area, it’s nice that he’s still doing community outreach even thought he’s been traded to the Hornets. Based on the Hooters waitress – a sophomore women’s lacrosse player at Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, an hour outside Atlanta – Dwight could be taking a scenic drive to Charlotte. It’s also nice to know that one thing that isn’t going the way of Dwight Howard is the ironic t-shirt.

