Dwight Howard Went to Hooters, Suggested the Sausage

Dwight Howard went to Hooters on Wednesday. He wore a shirt that said “May I suggest the sausage,” which featured a hand pointing at his sweatpants.

Can't believe I got to serve Dwight Howard today 🏀😄! #hootersmakesyouhappy A post shared by Domonique (@domoniquesteele) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Whatever brought him to the area, it’s nice that he’s still doing community outreach even thought he’s been traded to the Hornets. Based on the Hooters waitress – a sophomore women’s lacrosse player at Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, an hour outside Atlanta – Dwight could be taking a scenic drive to Charlotte. It’s also nice to know that one thing that isn’t going the way of Dwight Howard is the ironic t-shirt.