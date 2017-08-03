Mississippi Strip Club To Host "Hugh Freeze Tribute Party"

Many Mississippi State fans are reveling in the ouster of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze. It appears a strip club in Starkville, Mississippi can be added to the list of people enjoying the fallout.

Saturday night, The Pony — which bills itself as “The Ultimate Strip Joint” — will be hosting a “Hugh Freeze Tribute Party.” The club’s owner, Jerry Westlund, owns 25 clubs and is a die-hart Mississippi State fan. It’s safe to say he isn’t a big fan of Freeze.

Here’s what he had to say about the former Rebels coach:

“Hugh Freeze was a piece of work to me because he banned his players from coming to my clubs. He banned them from going to strip clubs. I’m like, I’m sorry at 18 years old you can serve your country. We can give you a gun and send you to a Godforsaken place like Afghanistan, but Hugh Freeze decided they weren’t mature enough to come to a strip club so as the ultimate hypocrite, it’s only appropriate we’d have the Hugh Freeze tribute party.”

Obviously it’s pretty hypocritical that Freeze banned his players from going to strip clubs when he was forced to resign for at least one call made to an escort service.

Westlund continued:

“He was willing to go out there and attack people who come to my club. If you want to call an escort service, knock yourself out. You could have come to my club and gotten a lap dance and made a friend just as quick.”

This photo has been floating around Twitter for the last 24 hours:

So how does a Hugh Freeze tribute party work? Well Westlund says if the doormen think someone looks like Freeze, they’ll be allowed in with no cover. And there will be free admission plus a free drink to anyone who “turns in your Ole Miss official SEC coaching visor.”

Westlund then capped off his sales pitch with this:

“We’ll be ringing the bell in tribute to Hugh and wish him nothing but the best as he seeks to further his coaching career at some community college in the Pacific Northwest.”

Ouch. Well played, Jerry. Well played indeed.