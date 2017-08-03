Stephen Curry Offered to Take Less Than the Max From the Warriors, I Wonder What Dan Gilbert Thinks

Stephen Curry, the 2-time MVP who is the greatest shooter in NBA history and the 2nd best point guard the league has ever seen, offered to take less than a max deal from the Warriors this summer.

What a guy!

Curry told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson:

“I actually asked Bob [Myers],” he said. “If I were to take a discount — at any number, I don’t know what it would be — how much of a difference would that make for us to be able to sign other guys. It wasn’t like (Kevin Durant’s) situation. His had a direct impact on us being able to sign Andre (Iguodala) and Shaun (Livingston). And it was just an unbelievable sacrifice by KD. But mine didn’t matter.”

So Kevin Durant took less money so the Warriors could keep their bench together, and Curry offered to. See, this is great for the smart, forward-thinking Warriors who want to be historically good. For some elite athletes that want to win, this is what they do. Tom Brady renegotiated his deal in New England so the Patriots could continue the dynasty. Tim Duncan took significantly less in San Antonio so the Spurs dynasty could span a decade.

I understand this kind of sacrifice isn’t for every athlete. Durant and Curry make a lot of money off the court in endorsements. So does Brady.

All of this makes me wonder what Dan Gilbert’s thinking in Cleveland. The Cavs have been paying the luxury tax for a few years now, but they’re no closer to a title and had a pretty bad offseason. LeBron is going to want another max deal from someone.

I know Gilbert’s a billionaire, and I know LeBron wants to win, but also deserves the max. Curry and Durant deserve the max too. It’s … complicated.