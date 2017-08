Your browser does not support iframes.

Norfolk Tides pitcher Chris Lee brought a high hard one in to Xavier Avery of the Gwinnett Braves. Avery failed to make contact. It went down as a strikeout in the books and down in the video archiving system as hilarious.

Lee will take the notoriety. He is 4-5 with a 5.70 ERA this year. Avery would probably wish people would focus on his .844 OPS.