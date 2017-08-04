Amir Khan Accuses Wife of Cheating With Anthony Joshua, Heavyweight Cites Shaggy Defense

Amir Khan and his model wife Faryal Makhdoom have been going through a very public split-up since approximately 9 a.m. That’s when Khan went on Twitter and accused Makhdoom of cheating on him with the #1 heavyweight in the world, Anthony Joshua.
This came as news to both Makhdoom and Joshua who had very different reactions to the news about their relationship. Makhdoom denied cheating and started airing Khan’s dirty laundry.
Then there’s presumably innocent 27-year old Anthony Joshua. He’s 19-0 with 19 KOs, and added another highlight to his reel by referring to the Shaggy defense then saying he’d never even meet Makhdoom. And added that the heavyweight likes his women a little bigger.
Going back less than 24 hours on social media, it appears that Makhdoom and Khan were just in Dubai together as recently as yesterday. They were there celebrating Makhdoom’s 26th birthday. One left. The other stayed back and started a flame war.
