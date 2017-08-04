Amir Khan Accuses Wife of Cheating With Anthony Joshua, Heavyweight Cites Shaggy Defense

Amir Khan and his model wife Faryal Makhdoom have been going through a very public split-up since approximately 9 a.m. That’s when Khan went on Twitter and accused Makhdoom of cheating on him with the #1 heavyweight in the world, Anthony Joshua.

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Lol moved up in the weight classes lol. Trust me I ain't the jealous type. No need to send me pictures of the men your talking to #disgusted — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

This came as news to both Makhdoom and Joshua who had very different reactions to the news about their relationship. Makhdoom denied cheating and started airing Khan’s dirty laundry.

I'm not the one who's been in the papers every month with my pants down 😂 Cheater! — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

He's in Dubai rightnow with a prostitude. While I'm getting accused of cheating? Treating the mother of his child like this , is sickening. — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

Then there’s presumably innocent 27-year old Anthony Joshua. He’s 19-0 with 19 KOs, and added another highlight to his reel by referring to the Shaggy defense then saying he’d never even meet Makhdoom. And added that the heavyweight likes his women a little bigger.

Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 4, 2017

Going back less than 24 hours on social media, it appears that Makhdoom and Khan were just in Dubai together as recently as yesterday. They were there celebrating Makhdoom’s 26th birthday. One left. The other stayed back and started a flame war.

Last day in Dubai 😢 back to UK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/r2Psy7gvtY — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 3, 2017