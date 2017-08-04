Conor McGregor's Sparring Partner Paulie Malignaggi Quits After Embarassing Pictures of Sparring Session Leak

Conor McGregor is down a training partner after former welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi quit over some pictures hitting social media. Specifically, these pictures that appear to show brief glimpses of McGregor’s boxing prowess.

There no conspiracy, there no photoshop just pure unadulterated power pic.twitter.com/sqQoc3zgrn — Dave Fogarty (@DavidGbd) August 4, 2017

Boom 💥 and just like that he'll be 49-1 pic.twitter.com/xarQGyDU5u — Dave Fogarty (@DavidGbd) August 3, 2017

Did you know that boxing, like baseball, has a set of unwritten rules? It seems boxers long ago wrote down the obvious stuff like “don’t hit below the belt” but they also have a code regarding practice. Specifically, don’t share photographs from a sparring session unless both fighters agree.

Malignaggi is now calling for full unedited footage of their sparring sessions to be released, claiming that he actually worked McGregor and these images give a false representation of reality.

I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night #Ethics — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I actually beat his ass, 24 hrsoff a flight 2 lol, which is why Im saying post the vid, I try not 2 be petty but seems it's late 4 that now. https://t.co/vSE2Iw4ffM — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

If this is how badly a sparring partner reacts to a couple pictures, imagine how embarrassed Floyd Mayweather will be if McGregor lands a few Kodak moments later this month. I guess his compensation for the shame will make it a little easier to deal with.