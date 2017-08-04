Jay Cutler is the Perfect Quarterback to Not Take the Dolphins Back to the Playoffs

Ryan Tannehill might be injured and the Miami Dolphins might need to sign another quarterback. While Tannehill puts his pre-med classes to use in giving his opinion on treatment people have begun to wonder if Jay Cutler would delay his cushy new broadcasting gig to return to the NFL if the Dolphins gave him a call. The answer is apparently yes, if the price is right.

Here’s where it gets interesting: I’m told Cutler is interested in delaying TV gig to play for Gase but it’d need to be starting job/money. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

Make no mistake, the Dolphins are only considering Jay Cutler because you’ve heard of him and he hasn’t personally said anything people disagree with. Cutler retired, unwanted, this offseason having gone 68-71 in his NFL career. Yes, obviously quarterback win-loss records are mostly useless, but it stands to reason that good quarterbacks sometimes win games. And sometimes they’re even involved in playoff games. With one brief exception long ago, Cutler doesn’t do either.

During his entire 11 season career, Cutler appeared in the playoffs just once, way back in early 2011. The Bears went 11-5 in the 2010 season then beat the Seahawks, 35-24, in the divisional round. Cutler threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more.

A week later Cutler was injured during the NFC Championship game after starting the game 6-of-14 and throwing an interception. Cutler would never make the playoffs again. He played 6 more seasons and the Bears lost more games than they won in each of his final 4 seasons. Cutler is 34 and coming off a season where he missed games because of thumb and shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are coming off just their second playoff appearance since 2001. Cutler is the perfect fit for the Dolphins. No one is more used to meeting the low expectations of a toothless team in a division featuring a future Hall of Fame quarterback than Jay Cutler. The Dolphins and Cutler are a match made in mediocrity.